(BIVN) – A 29-year-old Kona man has been arrested and charged with auto theft and drug offenses, police say, after he was seen operating a vehicle that was reported stolen from Kealakekua earlier this month.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Adam Krilla was arrested by Kona patrol officers at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday after he was seen operating a 2013 Hyundai sedan that had been reported stolen from the Kealakekua area on the evening of Thursday, January 4.

When Krilla was seen operating the stolen vehicle, its front license plate that did not match the rear plate and neither license plate belonged to the vehicle. Both license plates were reported stolen during separate instances in Kona between January 3 and January 8.

Upon his arrest, 0.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine was recovered from Krilla’s person and an additional 0.48 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with a glass smoking pipe, was recovered from within the stolen vehicle.