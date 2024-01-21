(BIVN) – Multiple beach parks are closed in Kona and Kohala, as the High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi has been extended into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says surf heights of 12 to 16 feet will continue to impact west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island through tonight. The large, west-northwest swell has been “very slow to ease this afternoon”, forecasters said. Surf heights are expected to dip to advisory levels by Monday morning as the swell lowers.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi, the following notices and beach closures are in effect:

Kahaluʻu Beach Park is closed

is closed Mahukona beach Park and Wharf is closed

is closed Camping is suspended Kohanaiki Beach Park

Kua Bay, Mahaiʻula (also known as Kekahakai State Park), Wailea, and Hapuna Beach Park are closed

Multiple resorts on the Kona coast are also reporting beach closures due to dangerous surf, officials say.