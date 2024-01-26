(BIVN) – Changes are being made to the County of Hawaiʻi’s Voluntary Housing Buyout Program as the remaining funds are insufficient to meet the Phase 2 demand. Officials said on Friday that adjustments are needed “to ensure a more equitable distribution of remaining grant funds.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

After a comprehensive review and consultation with County administrators and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the program has decided to update its approach due to increased demand and limited funds. After serving the bulk of Phase 1 applicants, the program has approximately $38 million left for property acquisition, which is insufficient to accommodate the needs of the slightly over 500 remaining applicants in the program.

The strong interest in the program has prompted a reassessment of the buyout offer amount for Phase 2 applicants with second homes and long-term rentals to $142,000. This will also allow the program to reserve funds to fulfill the HUD required national objective of serving Low- to Moderate-Income (LMI) applicants for undeveloped properties in Phase 3. Mayor Mitch Roth commented, “The primary goal with these changes is to remain focused on serving as many eligible applicants as possible, especially those in the Low- to Moderate-Income category as mandated by HUD. Our duty is to adapt to the remaining funds while ensuring a fair and efficient distribution of grant resources.” To maintain program integrity and adhere to existing policies, the program first prioritized completing the processing of Phase 1 (primary home) applications before proceeding with buyouts for Phase 2 and 3. This has provided the clearest picture of the remaining grant funds available for subsequent phases.