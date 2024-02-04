(BIVN) – A South Kona man was killed in an early Sunday morning pedestrian hit-and-run on Highway 11 near the intersection of Kaʻalualu Road in Kaʻū.

The victim has been positively identified as 25-year-old Kevin Adonay Catellanos-Rodriguez of Kealakekua. Police are still searching for the driver of the unknown vehicle involved in a fatal collision.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 3:59 a.m., police investigators determined that an unknown vehicle, possibly a pickup truck or SUV-type vehicle, struck Catellanos-Rodriguez. He was possibly in the middle of the northbound (Kona) lane. After striking the pedestrian, the unknown vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction. Catellanos-Rodriguez was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m. Failure to render aid when a person is injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Failure to render aid is covered under section 291C-14 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police note this incident is this is the fifth traffic fatality this year, compared to two at this time last year.