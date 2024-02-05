Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi High Surf, Wind Advisory Update for Monday, February 5
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - On Monday, the Wharf at Mahukona, Onekahakaha and Bayfront Beach Parks remained closed due to the impacts of the high surf over the weekend.

(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory was in effect for much of Hawaiʻi island on Monday, due to a mix of large wind-driven waves, and a diminishing north northeast swell.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that due to high surf impacts, the Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park will remain closed for repairs until further notice.

Also, Onekahakaha and Bayfront Beach Parks in Hilo were closed Monday for debris removal.

The Onekahakaha Beach Park parking lot was flooded on Saturday

Hilo Bayfront Highway was closed in both directions through Monday morning for debris removal.

On Monday evening, the National Weather Service in Honolulu extended the High Surf Advisory for the Big Island until 6 a.m. HST Tuesday.

The Wind Advisory issued for the south, southeast, and north-areas of the island has been extended to Tuesday morning, as well.