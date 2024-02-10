(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is rolling out an Integrated Wastewater Management Plan, and is holding a series of public meetings on the subject of cesspool conversions in the coming weeks.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management says the newly developed Plan aims to provide “a comprehensive strategy for cesspool conversions and sewer infrastructure projects across the region.”

The County says it will be conducting two rounds of public engagement workshops “to share vital information and gather valuable input from the community.” The first round of workshops will focus on cesspool conversions.

The first round of meetings will be held at the following locations:

Kona Meeting

Date: 2/13/2024

Location: Makaeo County Pavilion, 75-5560 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua-Kona

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Hilo Meeting

Date: 2/15/2024

Location: Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale, 799 Piilani St, Hilo

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Kaʻū Meeting

Date: 2/27/2024

Location: Nāʻālehu Community Center, 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Naalehu

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Kohala Meeting

Date: 2/28/2024

Location: Kohala Intergenerational Center, Kamehameha Park Rd, Kapaʻau

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 PM

The County says those who are unable to attend, or who seek additional information, please contact Kelly Hartman at the Department of Environmental Management, County of Hawaii, via email at Kelly.Hartman@hawaiicounty.gov or by phone at 808-961-8512.