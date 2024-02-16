(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning remains in effect of the north and west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island through Friday evening.
According to the County of Hawaiʻi, the following beach parks are closed:
- Hapuna Beach
- Kua Bay Beach Park
- The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park
The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the extra-large northwest swell will slowly diminish later today and tonight.
Surf heights of 15 to 25 feet are possible along north facing shores Friday, and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores. Surf will diminish tonight and Saturday, forecasters say.
A High Wind Warning also remains in effect for the higher elevations of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. A “robust subtropical jetstream” will bring west winds of 50 to 60 mph – with gusts over 70 mph – to Big Island summits.
