(BIVN) – Public hearings will be held this week on a proposal to bring a new cable television franchise to the County of Hawaiʻi.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Cable Television Division will hold public hearings in Hilo and Kona on Tuesday, February 27, on the application of Hawaiian Telcom Services Company, Inc. for a new franchise.

“The purpose of the public hearing is to afford those residing in the cable operator’s franchise area the opportunity to submit written or oral data, views or arguments on HTSC’s franchise application,” the Department stated in a news release. “All interested persons are strongly encouraged to attend the public hearing and to review the application for the new franchise.”

The hearings will be held on February 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo, as well as the West Hawaii Civic Center’s Community Meeting Hale in Kona.

“All interested persons will be afforded the opportunity to submit their comments, both orally and in writing, at the time of the public hearing,” the Department said.

Whether presented orally or not, all testimony should still be written and submitted to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs:

Email

cabletv@dcca.hawaii.gov

cabletv@dcca.hawaii.gov Fax

808-586-2625

808-586-2625 U.S. Mail to

Cable Television Division

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

P.O. Box 541

Honolulu, Hawaii 96809

Officials say the deadline to submit written comments is March 6, 2024.