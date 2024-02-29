(BIVN) – A project to improve Waipiʻo Valley Road – from the Waipiʻo Valley Lookout to the Waipiʻo Beach Access Road – is set to begin in March.

The project will commence with survey work, and the safety improvements are expected to be finished by March 24, 2024.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Control Point Surveying will be conducting comprehensive surveying work to facilitate the enhancement of safety measures on Waipiʻo Valley Road. Surveyors will utilize advanced techniques, including rappelling and climbing, to assess the topography and conditions along the road. The surveying activities are scheduled to take place from Monday through Sunday between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. To facilitate a safe working environment for the surveyors, there will be temporary road closures, and flaggers will be situated at the Waipiʻo Valley Lookout at the top and the Waipiʻo Beach Access Road at the bottom. These closures will occur only when surveyors are transitioning from one section to another. Road closures are anticipated to last for 5-10 minutes at a time, and traffic will resume promptly once the surveyors have completed their movements.

The County says residents with inquiries or concerns related to the surveying work, please contact Preston Vierra, DPW Engineering Project Manager at 808-961-8787.