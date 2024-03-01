(BIVN) – The second Maunakea telescope to begin the decommissioning process will soon be taken down from the Hawaiʻi mountain summit.

This week, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo announced the removal of the relatively small Hōkū Keʻa Observatory is set to begin in March, and is expected to take about five months to complete.

The decommissioning will include the removal of the Hōkū Keʻa building, the generator building and telecommunications and electrical infrastructure. The site will also be restored in a way that “is consistent with the area”, the University says.

The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) was the first structure to undergo the decommissioning process as outlined in the Mauna Kea Comprehensive Management Plan, or CMP. The CSO removal is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2024.

“We are diligently following the steps outlined in the CMP and the very detailed decommissioning subplan and are very pleased to be in the final stages,” said Greg Chun, director of UH Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS). “We are approaching this process with the utmost respect for this precious wahi pana and remain committed to transparency, environmental responsibility and the preservation of our revered mauna.”

According to the University:

The construction crews working on the project will go through cultural training, mandated by the CMP, that covers Maunakea’s history and cultural significance. Daily prayers and Native Hawaiian protocol will precede all work during the deconstruction and site restoration phases.

The University of Hawaiʻi provided this additional information: