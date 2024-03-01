(BIVN) – A Keaʻau man, 31-year-old Dylan Jessen Gapp, has been arrested for alleged terroristic threatening over an incident that occurred on Beach Road and Makuʻu Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Sunday, February 25th.

Police say Gapp is the same man who was with Kala‘i Reyes Kanekoa when she drowned off the cliffs of Beach Road, closer to Paradise Drive, one week prior. That investigation is continuing.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges against Gapp stem from an incident that was reported on Sunday evening, at 5:25 p.m., in which Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a harassment incident in the area of the intersection of Maku‘u Drive and Beach Road. Responding officers determined that Gapp confronted a 28-year-old Kea‘au man and attempted to instigate a physical altercation.

The victim attempted to walk away from Gapp, however, Gapp reportedly followed the victim while riding an all-terrain-vehicle, and subsequently began to chase the victim. The victim stated he had to jump over a rock wall and into some bushes to avoid being struck by Gapp and the ATV. The victim did not report any injuries as a result of this incident.

A witness to this incident stated he observed a male party chasing another male with an ATV, causing the victim to jump over a rock wall and into some bushes.

Gapp posted bail and was released from police custody shortly after being charged.

In addition to this incident, on Tuesday, February 20, Gapp was involved in an altercation with an acquaintance on Kiawe Road, in Kea‘au. The 48-year-old male victim reported to police that Gapp entered his property on an ATV, and damaged the gate to his property and a vehicle, as well as verbally threatened him.

The victim reported that Gapp was in possession of a firearm; however, no firearm was recovered, and there were no reported injuries. This case has been routed to the County Prosecutor’s Office for their review and final disposition.

Anyone who may have information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or via email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

Both of the above incidents followed the Sunday, February 18, incident on Beach Road in HPP, where Gapp’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Kala‘iokealaula Ashley Nicole Reyes Kanekoa fell off of the sea cliff into the ocean and drowned. That investigation remains continuing, and foul play is not suspected.