(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Senate on Tuesday narrowly voted to deny the return of Big Island-born Alapaki Nahale-a to the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents.

Nahale-a sat in the gallery with suppoters as the senate tallied the 12 to 13 vote, rejecting his appointment to the UH Board of Regents for a second term.

Sentiments against the confirmation of Nahale-a were expressed during a Senate committee hearing in late February.

Meagan Harden, the Academic Labor United College of Social Sciences Chair, wrote “not only has Regent Nahale-a not supported ALU’s constitutional right to collectively bargain, but he has also failed to prioritize meaningful graduate student representation in the Presidential Search Process.”

Nahale-a received support from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.



The Senate Committee on Higher Education decided not to advise and consent to the nomination, citing in its report a perceived lack of transparency and accountability, reactive leadership, and potential conflicts of interest.

“It is not as personal as the media reports, but it is based on his record and responses,” said Senator Donna Mercado Kim during her floor speech on Tuesday. “The nominee’s responses were general in nature and lacked specifics. He admitted of not knowing, or did not review, the Regent’s initiated reports on the Cancer Center. Or even inquired about student housing and the seven-year shut down of Hale Noelani during his five year tenure.”

“He admitted that the administration is involved in not only setting the board meeting agendas and even the committee meeting agendas,” Sen. Kim said.



“This is the first Board of Regent confirmation where we received so many testimonies from students and those directly impacted by the Regents’ decisions,” Kim stated.

Nahale-a, born and raised in Hilo, previously served as chair of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, CEO of the Global Resiliency Hub at ʻIole in Kohala, and an executive for Kamehameha Schools.