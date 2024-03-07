(BIVN) – Waipiʻo Valley Road safety improvement work will require single-lane closures next week, as crews plan to bore into the road in order to conduct geotechnical investigations.

The work will to be performed from Wednesday, March 13 to Friday, March 15, 2024, between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works says the work “includes completing borings into the road to assess soil and rock composition, as well as evaluating the safety and stability of underlying foundations. The data collected will guide future improvements to the road infrastructure.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

To facilitate a safe and efficient working environment for the contractor, one-lane closures will be implemented along Waipi’o Valley Road. Trained flaggers will be stationed near the active work sites to manage traffic flow and ensure the safety of both motorists and workers. Additionally, as depicted in the accompanying map, the borings work will be conducted in four distinct areas along the road. As the work progresses from one site to another, brief closures lasting 15-20 minutes may occur to allow for the relocation of equipment.

“We thank the residents and visitors of Waipiʻo Valley for their patience and cooperation as we work towards enhancing the safety of Waipiʻo Valley Road,” the Department said.