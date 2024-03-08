(BIVN) – A former Hawaiʻi Police officer is facing new charges following a domestic-related incident on Thursday morning.

34-year-old Daniel Raymond Ulrich, of Orchidland, was arrested and charged following the incident at an address on Silveroak Drive on March 7, 2024.

Police report:

At 5:39 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchidland residence for a reported domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers determined that during an argument, Ulrich reportedly pushed his wife down and restricted her breathing by placing her in a choke hold. The incident was witnessed by the couple’s two children, ages 10 and 13. Ulrich left the residence prior to police arrival, however, was located an hour later and arrested without incident.

Ulrich worked for a short period as police officer, six years ago. The police department says he was hired as a police recruit in February 2018. “In April 2019, he was arrested and charged for a similar type of domestic-related incident,” police stated. “He has not been employed with the department since 2019.”

Following the most recent incident, Ulrich was charged with the following offenses:

Abuse family household member

Abuse family household member (strangulation)

Abuse family household member (in the presence of a minor)

Ulrich’s bail was set at $12,000 pending his initial appearance in Hilo Family Court scheduled for Friday afternoon, March 8th.