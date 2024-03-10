(BIVN) – A bill making its way through the State Legislature will increase criminal penalties for starting a fire during a Red Flag Warning period in Hawaiʻi.

According to the description of House Bill 1842 (HD1), the measure:

Increases the maximum fine for violations of the fire protection laws. Specifies that each day a violation exists or continues to exist shall constitute a distinct and separate offense. Raises the criminal penalty for the offense of arson in the fourth degree to a class C felony if the offense was committed during the time period and within the geographic area in which a red flag warning was in effect. Provides that the state of mind requirement is not applicable to the fact that the red flag warning was in effect and that the actor is strictly liable with respect to the attendant circumstance that the red flag warning was in effect. Effective 7/1/3000. (HD1)

The bill has already been passed through the House of Representatives and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs, as well as the Committee on Judiciary. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 11th.

On behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Fire Council as chair, Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd testified in support of the bill.

“Increased monetary penalties will generate more serious attention to fire code violations and lead to improved compliance,” Todd wrote in testimony that was repeated by other state fire officials in support of the measure. “Class C felony provisions for arson during red flag days provide the necessary deterrence for violations during red flag conditions, which due to a combination of warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds can combine to produce a higher risk of fire danger, up to and including conflagrations.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources also supported the measure. From the testimony of DLNR Chair Dawn Chang: