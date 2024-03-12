(BIVN) – The Wainaku Street Bridge in Hilo was closed on Tuesday morning following to a traffic accident.
Emergency officials reported the bridge “will remain closed until engineers can assess the structural integrity of the bridge.”
Motorists are being asked to use the Puʻueo Street Bridge or the Singing Bridge on Highway 19 to cross the Wailuku River.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
