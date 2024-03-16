(BIVN) – A residential structure fire that occurred Friday afternoon in Waikoloa is under investigation.

Just before 1 p.m., a house fire was reported at 68-1714 Akaula Street. The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says the home was 50% involved by the time they arrived, and it was noted that no occupants were present. “After initial knockdown of fire, and more personnel arriving on scene, strategy was changed to offensive and interior attack commenced,” the fire department wrote. “Additional companies from Waimea and South Kohala assisted in fire suppression and overhaul.”

No one was injured in the fire. Police say there was no damage to neighboring residences or property.

“Neighbors reported that the owner was not home at the time of the fire,” police stated. “HFD personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.” The residence is considered a total loss, police added.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact Officer Brad Resureccion of South Kohala Patrol at (808)887-3080 or by email at brad.resureccion@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also call the police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.