(BIVN) – A vehicle crash on Highway 11 in South Kona closed the road in both directions on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred between Hoʻokena Beach Road and Waiea Road, officials said.
Hawaiʻi Police reported the closure required a detour of traffic for the next two hours.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more informaton as it becomes available.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
