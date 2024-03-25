(BIVN) – The Merrie Monarch Festival returns to Hilo next week, and State officials are reminding travelers to plan ahead.

The 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival will begin on Easter Sunday (March 31) and continue until Saturday, April 6.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising travelers to “give themselves extra time at airports statewide” during the Hawaiian cultural event. The week-long festival “is expected to draw thousands of participants and enthusiasts to Hawai‘i Island, which could mean increased crowds and limited parking at Hawai‘i’s five busiest airports.”

Officials say Hilo International Airport in particular is expected to be busy throughout the festival week.

The Hawaiʻi DOT offers the following tips:

Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure to allow sufficient time to park, check in and get through security.

Check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays, gate assignments and baggage claim area if you are picking up arriving passengers.

Consider catching a ride to the airport, as parking stalls fill up quickly during holidays and special events. If using airport public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period is $24 for all five of Hawai‘i’s busiest airports.

“Those departing Hilo are also advised to leave all ʻōhiʻa flowers, leaves and plant parts on Hawaiʻi Island to reduce the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD),” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated.