(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for areas of Hawaiʻi island until Thursday night.

“Strong high pressure will continue to build north of the Hawaiian Islands tonight,” foercasters reported. “Strong and gusty easterly trade winds will exceed wind advisory thresholds in windier areas across the state.”

Areas under the advisory include Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, and windward Kaʻū.

Trade winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected. “Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service stated.

“Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving,” forecasters added. “Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”