(BIVN) – A Kona man ended up in the hospital after a violent robbery that occurred on Thursday morning, April 11, at a shopping center on the 75-5800 block of Aliʻi Drive.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating the incident, and provided this news release:

Upon officer’s arrival to the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m., police located a 35-year-old Kailua-Kona man. The victim related that a male party followed him, threw him to the ground and began kicking his legs and arms, which caused him pain. The suspect then demanded all the victim’s money. The victim complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from his wallet. The suspect then fled the area on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by medics and subsequently transported via ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation. The male suspect was described to be approximately 160 lbs., wearing a black shirt, black shorts and had black curly hair.