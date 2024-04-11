(BIVN) – A Kona man ended up in the hospital after a violent robbery that occurred on Thursday morning, April 11, at a shopping center on the 75-5800 block of Aliʻi Drive.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating the incident, and provided this news release:
Upon officer’s arrival to the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m., police located a 35-year-old Kailua-Kona man. The victim related that a male party followed him, threw him to the ground and began kicking his legs and arms, which caused him pain. The suspect then demanded all the victim’s money. The victim complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from his wallet. The suspect then fled the area on foot.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by medics and subsequently transported via ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation.
The male suspect was described to be approximately 160 lbs., wearing a black shirt, black shorts and had black curly hair.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it are encouraged to contact Officer Collin Roberts at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253; or via email at collin.roberts@hawaiicounty.gov. Citizens may also contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
