(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island, in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Snow accumulations of up to two inches will be possible.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the summits. West winds of 40 to 50 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph, are expected.

Forecasters warn travel at the summit areas could be very difficult. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” they wrote.

The Maunakea access road was closed to the public above the Visitor Information Station as of Friday morning, “due to snowy and icy roadway conditions with winds gusting above 55 MPH,” rangers stated.