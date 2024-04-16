(BIVN) – The 14th Ka‘ū Coffee Festival will take place from June 1 through June 8, ending with the traditional ho‘olaule‘a and Ka‘ū Coffee Experience in Pahala.

The Ka‘ū Coffee Festival is “designed to celebrate Ka‘ū as a premium coffee growing origin and a unique visitor destination.” Organizers note that many of the events are free, while others require a nominal fee and reservations.

Here is the full schedule of events, which could still be is subject to change:

Saturday, June 1: Ka‘u Coffee Recipe Contest offers a free cooking competition for adults and keiki at 11 a.m. with cash prizes at the Ka‘u Coffee Mill. Entries are accepted in pupu, entree and dessert categories for adult and student divisions. All recipes are made with Ka‘u coffee and attendees enjoy free coffee, tastings and entertainment. Entry deadline is May 27. Contact 808-928-0550 for registration info. Saturday, June 1: Pa‘ina & Open House at historic Pahala Plantation House featuring music, hula, food and house tours 6-9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by Ka‘u Coffee Growers Cooperative, Pahala Plantation Cottages and The Ka‘u Calendar newspaper. Free, potluck, donations accepted.

Wednesday, June 5: Tour Ka‘u Coffee Farms and see how this world-class coffee is grown, harvested and processed. Meet the farmers and talk story to learn their challenges and successes. Take a free, self-guided tour; participating farms will be listed on the festival website. During the week enjoy the scenic and historic beauty of Ka‘u, Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach, Honu‘apo fishponds, the cliffs of Ka Lae—the southernmost place in the U.S.—and the nearby Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Stay in one of the many accommodations in Ka‘u, including hotels, cottages, cabins, campgrounds and more. Thursday, June 6: Kaʻu Mountain Hike & Lunch explores the historic flume systems of the sugarcane era and development of hydroelectric power in the lush Wood Valley rainforest. Limited to 30 participants, time is 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $60 per person, includes lunch. Reserve a spot at 808-928-0550.

Friday, June 7: “Cowboy up” for Coffee & Cattle Day 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at scenic Aikane Plantation Coffee Farm. Find out how descendants of Ka‘u’s first coffee farmer sustainably integrate coffee with pasture-raised beef. $35 fee includes a hearty, all-you can eat outdoor buffet featuring local specialties. Reserve your spot at 808-927-2252. Friday, June 7: Ka‘u Star Gazing enables sky seekers to view the heavens via telescopes guided by professional astronomers from the hills surrounding Ka’u Coffee Mill. Find out how stars are instrumental in the age-old Hawaiian art of wayfinding and navigation. Time is 5:30-10 p.m., $60 fee includes a tasty barbecue dinner and shuttle transport from Ka‘u Coffee Mill. Reservations: 808-928-0550. Saturday, June 8: Fun is perking 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the free Ka‘u Coffee Festival Ho‘olaule‘a—the festival’s grand finale of live music, hula, local food and crafts, keiki activities, educational displays, guided coffee tastings and farm and mill tours headquartered inside and out of the Pahala Community Center. A ho‘olaule‘a highlight is the free Ka‘u Coffee Experience where a variety of Ka’u coffees are prepared using different brewing methods by professional baristas throughout the day.