(BIVN) – Winners of the 2024-2025 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest have been announced.

DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) says Buck Spencer is the game bird stamp winner for his depiction of the Melanistic blue pheasant.

Jon Ching was named the conservation stamp winner with his stamp showing Hawaiian Forest Birds: ʻakekeʻe, kiwikiu, ʻakikiki, and ʻākohekohe.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

Game bird stamp winner (Melanistic blue pheasant): Buck Spencer. A self-taught wildlife artist from Junction City, Oregon, Spencer started his artistic journey using pencil and then transitioned into painting. Spencer’s father worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, inspiring him to start studying and drawing animals at a very young age. His older brother is a wildlife biologist and outdoor writer, so he and his family are passionate about wildlife culture. Recently, Spencer won the California duck stamp contest, Oregon habitat stamp contest, and Louisiana duck stamp contest. Aside from painting, he enjoys fishing, hunting, and wildlife photography.

Conservation stamp winner (Hawaiian Forest Birds): Jon Ching. Ching grew up steeped in O’ahu’s natural beauty, which formed the foundation of his deep fascination with the natural and wild world. A self-taught painter, Jon’s devoted art practice and detailed realism is inspired by the interconnectedness of nature. He has a keen interest in endangered species, specifically endemic Hawaiian birds, and seeks to share their stories and increase awareness of their plight. Ching’s winning artwork for this contest features ʻakekeʻe, kiwikiu, ʻakikiki, and ʻākohekohe. These four honeycreepers are at risk of extinction due in large part to avian malaria and are currently a major focus of conservation efforts.