(BIVN) – A 31-year-old man is in police custody, following a Friday morning shooting incident in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

A 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police detailed the situation in an evening news release:

Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Friday morning, April 19, 2024, that left a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Vasiliy Viktorovich Trubachev, of Keaʻau. On Friday morning, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to an unknown type disturbance at a residence on 7th Avenue, in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Responding officers learned that a male acquaintance of Trubachev had come to the residence where an altercation ensued; he reportedly threatened several individuals while armed with a knife and glass bottle. The acquaintance then reportedly assaulted several individuals at the residence, prior to leaving the area on foot. While investigating, officers were informed by passersby, that there was a male on the ground in the area of 6th Avenue and Makuu Drive, who was injured and bleeding. As officers went to investigate, they located the man who reported he had been shot multiple times by Trubachev. Officers immediately began providing first aid to the man until Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the victim via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. Trubachev was arrested at the 7th Avenue residence without incident, and was transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Center pending investigation.