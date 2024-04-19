(BIVN) – A new batch of photos published to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website show scientists working to dry out a drenched Kilauea summit webcam after recent heavy rains.

The USGS HVO wrote that the rains “resulted in water accumulating in the case of the KWcam, a webcam monitoring the summit of Kīlauea. HVO staff visited the site on April 18 to replace desiccant and dry out the enclosure.”

The KWcam is currently operational, providing a live panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu and the down-dropped caldera floor from the west rim of the summit caldera.

Kīlauea is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert level is ADVISORY.

The USGS HVO notes seismic activity increased beneath the summit over the past week. About 365 events were detected, which is nearly double that of the week before. Still, the rates “remain low relative to periods before recent intrusions or eruptions.”