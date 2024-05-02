(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says detectives continue to investigate a December 2023 homicide that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Albert Harry Pacheco Sr., of Hilo.

Police issued an updated news release on the situation this week. Police wrote:

On December 3, 2023, shortly before 4:45 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male seated within a vehicle on a banana farm above Alae Cemetery in Hilo. Responding officers located Pacheco, later determined to be an employee at the farm, seated within his vehicle. He was found to have a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh area. An autopsy was later performed and the forensic pathologist ruled the case a homicide. This case is currently classified as second-degree murder. During the course of this investigation, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses, to include employees of the banana farm and neighboring properties. Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect in this case.

Anyone who may have information relative to this case is asked to call Detective Christopher Jelsma of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386, via email at Christopher.Jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Police added that tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe,” police say. “Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”