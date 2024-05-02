(BIVN) – The planned 62nd annual Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament in Kona has been cancelled, organizers announced this week, due to low world-wide participation.

“Despite extensive efforts to attract participants from around the globe, including robust outreach campaigns and promotional initiatives, the desired level of interest necessary to uphold the tournament’s standards has not been achieved,” the HIBT stated in a news release.

The event was scheduled to take place from July 27 through August 3, 2024.

“The decision to cancel the 2024 tournament was made after careful consideration of various factors impacting the event’s viability,” said HIBT Director Roberta Fithian. “It breaks my heart to cancel the tournament. While this decision comes with extreme disappointment, it underscores our commitment to upholding the tournament’s esteemed legacy and ensuring a quality experience for all participants.”

From the HIBT news release:

In 1959, just two days after the territory of Hawaii became the 50th state, the Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament launched its first sports fishing tournament in Kona. A Hawaii team won that first year with competition from teams from Australia and New Zealand. A tradition of international fishing teams coming to Kona began. In 1960, a female angler caught a world record Pacific blue marlin in a preliminary event proving that women could fish. Women were invited to participate in the third year of the tournament. Before sustainability became a buzz word and over 40 years ago, HIBT introduced its tag and release initiative giving valuable team points for marlin under 300 pounds released back into the ocean.

Over the years, teams from Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, South Africa, Vanuatu, Fiji, Palau, Taiwan, Russia, Korea, France and French Territories, Marshall Islands, Tahiti, British Isles, the Bahamas, American Samoa, the Gilbert and Ellis Islands, Philippines, Guam, Hong Kong and Bermuda and the US have competed in the event.

The HIBT organizing committee says it “looks forward to Start Fishing, Start Fishing, Start Fishing from the calm waters of Kona in 2025.”