(BIVN) – A Kona man has been found guilty of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree and Attempted Promoting Pornography for Minors.

32 year-old Micaiah Smith, out on $15,000 bail, is now scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on June 24, 2024. The Court denied a request from prosecutors to have Smith’s bail revoked and have him taken into custody.

Smith was one of four men arrested in the Operation Keiki Shield that took place between March 31, 2023 and April 2, 2023. The operation is part of a multi-agency undercover operation designed to identify and arrest individuals using the internet to facilitate sexual crimes against children.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced the Kona jury’s decision on Wednesday, and added: