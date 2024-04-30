(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. The significant increase in seismicity that began this weekend beneath the upper East Rift Zone and caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu has continued into early Tuesday.

Earthquakes continue beneath the upper East Rift Zone (between Puhimau Crater and Hilina Pali road) and beneath Kīlauea caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea has been maintained at ADVISORY.

“At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this increase in activity will lead to an eruption in the near future – or simply remain confined below ground,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Monday. “However, the gradual strengthening of seismic swarms suggests that an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region or beneath the upper East Rift Zone, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, is one potential outcome.”

Temporary closures due to the activity remain in effect within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, which include:

Chain of Craters Road from the intersection at Crater Rim Drive will close at 5 p.m. Monday, April 29.

Hilina Pali Road is closed to all use. Kulanaokuaiki Campground is closed.

Overnight camping is suspended for all coastal sites, Nāpau and Pepeiao Cabin.

Kaʻū Desert Trail is closed from the Footprints Exhibit.

Maunaiki Trail is closed.

The National Park Service said the increased seismicity has not impacted traffic safety or infrastructure projects at the summit.

Scientists say the seismic activity on the East Rift Zone is confined to the upper East Rift Zone, with no significant earthquakes or deformation occurring past the Mauna Ulu region. Seismicity in Kīlauea’s Southwest Rift Zone remains low overall.

This page will be updated with the latest information from USGS HVO when it becomes available.