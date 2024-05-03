(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department continues its investigation into the shooting death of 39-year-old Dingie Anthony Dean Martin of Mountain View.

Martin killed in the drivway of his Koloa Maoli Road residence on December 23, 2023. At the time, police said witnesses who were visiting Martin’s home reported a vehicle drove partially up the driveway, and as Martin went to inquire who was there, he was shot.

Police say they have not identified a suspect or motive in this second-degree murder case, but they are continuing to conduct interviews and follow up on tips and leads.

From the Hawaiʻi Police on Thursday:

On December 23, 2023, shortly after 2:15 p.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a residence on the 16-1600 block of Koloa Maoli Road (Road 9), in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision, after receiving a report of a man who had been shot. Responding officers located Martin on the ground in the driveway of his residence, being tended to by several acquaintances. Martin was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on December 24, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. An autopsy was performed and the forensic pathologist ruled that Martin died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head, and classified the manner of death as homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385 or email him at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.