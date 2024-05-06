(BIVN) – A Kona man has been sentenced to a twenty-year prison term following a crime spree that took place last year.

28 year-old Dylan Alcain in February pleaded “Guilty” to charges in connection with a South Kona carjacking and subsequent crime-spree that ended with the arrest of Alcain and his wife, Leilani, in Puna.



This video was recorded in April 2023:

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen provided more information in a May 5th news release: