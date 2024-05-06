(BIVN) – A Kona man has been sentenced to a twenty-year prison term following a crime spree that took place last year.
28 year-old Dylan Alcain in February pleaded “Guilty” to charges in connection with a South Kona carjacking and subsequent crime-spree that ended with the arrest of Alcain and his wife, Leilani, in Puna.
This video was recorded in April 2023:
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen provided more information in a May 5th news release:
Today, Alcain, who was detained on $725,000.00 bail, appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he received his sentence. Alcain’s wife, Leilani Alcain, remains in custody on $700,000.00 bail for related charges. Her trial is currently scheduled for August 6, 2024.
On February 1, 2024, Alcain appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he pleaded “Guilty” to the charges of Robbery in the First Degree for the robbery of a Ford Explorer at gunpoint outside of a Captain Cook residence, two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree for breaking into two different Hele-On gas stations, two counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree involving two police officers, Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree for damaging the windshield of a subsidized police vehicle, and Resisting an Order to Stop Motor Vehicle in the First Degree for fleeing from police. All of the incidents occurred on April 20, 2023 in Kona.
Robbery in the First Degree carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree carries a penalty of a ten-year prison term. Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Resisting an Order to Stop Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, and Burglary in the Second Degree all carry maximum penalties of a five-year prison term.
The case was initiated by Kona Patrol and the felony investigation was led by Detectives Jason Foxworthy and Donovan Kohara, Area II Criminal Investigations Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kate Perazich and Kaua Jackson.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - 28 year-old Dylan Alcain pleaded “Guilty” in February to multiple criminal charges in connection with incidents that occurred on April 20, 2023 in Kona.