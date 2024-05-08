(BIVN) – The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, with the possibility of severe weather and/or flash flooding this weekend.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

An unusually strong upper level disturbance is expected to approach the islands later Friday into Saturday, bringing the possiblity of very active weather to portions of the Aloha State. The latest guidance indicates a possiblity for severe thunderstorms, which could produce damaging winds and large hail, as well as the possibility for localized intense rainfall and flash flooding. The details of this event, including timing, locations most at risk, and intensity, are still uncertain. We will continue to monitor this potential. Listen for later statements, as well as possible watches and warnings, as this event becomes more clear.

Earlier today, forecasters stated that predicted precipitable water “does not appear to be high enough to fuel a widespread heavy rain threat,” but added that “brief heavy downpours associated with possible thunderstorms would cause minor flooding impacts.”

“High resolution models covering our domain will be available within the next 24 hours,” the National Weather Service added.