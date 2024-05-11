(BIVN) – A multi-agency warrant sweep conducted by law enforcement in West Hawai’i resulted in multiple arrests, as well as weapon and drug recovery.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A multi-agency warrant sweep conducted in West Hawai’i, April 27 through May 2, 2024, resulted in the arrests of 32 wanted individuals for a total of 55 charges. Conducted by detectives from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Vice Section, Area I Special Enforcement Unit, U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, the sweep resulted in offenses ranging from contempt of court, probation violation, probation no bail, failure to appear, and other related offenses. The sweep resulted in the recovery of 300 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of heroin, an illegal assault rifle, and $17,000 in currency seized for forfeiture.

