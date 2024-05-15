(BIVN) – Two female hitchhikers were arrested and charged for theft and drug possession, after allegedly stealing the vehicle that picked them up.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced this week that 21 year-old Kauka Santiago and 24 year-old Kawai Kahee, both of Pāhoa, were nabbed by police following the theft of a Nissan Versa, which was originally reported stolen on May 7 from the parking lot of the Pāhoa 7-Eleven Store.
Prosecutors say the driver left the Versa unattended with Santiago and Kahee, whom he had picked up hitchhiking.
From the office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
Both Santiago and Kahee made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon. Santiago’s bail was maintained at $55,000.00, Kahee’s bail was maintained at $45,000.00, and both were ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 14, 2024.
As the Complaint alleges, Santiago is charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Nissan Versa), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Habitual Property Crime, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine).
As the Complaint alleges, Kahee is charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Nissan Versa), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine).
The most serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Amy Omaya, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Malate.
