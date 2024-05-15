(BIVN) – Two female hitchhikers were arrested and charged for theft and drug possession, after allegedly stealing the vehicle that picked them up.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced this week that 21 year-old Kauka Santiago and 24 year-old Kawai Kahee, both of Pāhoa, were nabbed by police following the theft of a Nissan Versa, which was originally reported stolen on May 7 from the parking lot of the Pāhoa 7-Eleven Store.

Prosecutors say the driver left the Versa unattended with Santiago and Kahee, whom he had picked up hitchhiking.

From the office of the Prosecuting Attorney: