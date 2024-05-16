(BIVN) – New signage has been installed at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area at Maunakea, honoring the legacy of the late state senator.

The Kahele ʻohana joined Hawaiʻi County officials to mark the installation of the signage.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation, under the direction of Mayor Mitch Roth, joined the Kahele ʻOhana in honoring the late Hawaiʻi State Senator Gilbert Kahele on what would have been his 82nd birthday today with new park signage at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area. The recreation area is located on the slopes of Mauna Kea along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and was transferred to the County from the State of Hawaiʻi in 2014 through efforts spearheaded by then-Senator Kahele and others.