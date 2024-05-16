(BIVN) – New signage has been installed at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area at Maunakea, honoring the legacy of the late state senator.
The Kahele ʻohana joined Hawaiʻi County officials to mark the installation of the signage.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation, under the direction of Mayor Mitch Roth, joined the Kahele ʻOhana in honoring the late Hawaiʻi State Senator Gilbert Kahele on what would have been his 82nd birthday today with new park signage at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area. The recreation area is located on the slopes of Mauna Kea along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and was transferred to the County from the State of Hawaiʻi in 2014 through efforts spearheaded by then-Senator Kahele and others.
The late Senator’s brother, Leighton Kahele, purchased the new signage before his passing. County workers, in a show of support, assisted the Kahele ʻOhana in selecting an appropriate location and installing the sign. This sign is a testament to Gilbert Kahele’s life and contributions to the Hawaiʻi Island community.
“We are privileged to share a glimpse of Gil’s story with our community and honor the Kahele family by installing this sign at a park that Senator Kahele played a pivotal role in establishing years ago,” expressed Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our parks bear the names of individuals who have left indelible marks on our community, and Senator Kahele’s legacy is one of profound influence and unwavering commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi Island.”
“On behalf of our Kahele ʻohana, we would like to mahalo the County of Hawaiʻi, Mayor Roth, and the team at the Department of Parks and Recreation for the installation of this park signage to honor our Dad and Hawaiʻi Islands former State Senator,” said Kai Kahele. “Our Dad loved this place and would be humbled and honored by this recognition. He always believed in preserving and protecting special places throughout Hawaiʻi for future generations, and this park embodies his vision and dedication to the ‘āina and people of Hawaiʻi Island.”
The new signage is a lasting tribute to Senator Kahele’s enduring legacy and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of residents and visitors alike. The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, a living testament to his vision and efforts, remains a place where the community can congregate, bask in the natural beauty of Hawaiʻi Island, and find solace during their journeys between destinations.
