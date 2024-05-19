(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores on Hawaiʻi island has been extended.

The National Weather Service says a pair of overlapping south swells will keep advisory level surf in place along south facing shores until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Surf heights of 6 to 10 feet along with strong currents will make swimming at the affected beaches dangerous.

There are no current beach closures reported by the County of Hawaiʻi, nor are there any other weather alerts posted for the Big Island.