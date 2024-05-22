(BIVN) – A Kaʻū man who was first arrested on April 30th after an alleged assault in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision, but was granted a supervised release by a Kona judge, has been arrested again following a grand jury indictment.
Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 50 year-old Ian Winther was arrested on Tuesday morning on a $143,000.00 indictment warrant. Winthers made his initial appearance in Kona Circuit Court on May 21, where his bail was maintained at $143,000.00. His trial is scheduled for September 10, 2024.
Winther was first arrested and charged following an April 29th incident in which a woman reporting being bound with duct tape and physically assaulted at a residence on King Kalakaua Lane.
Prosecutors explain what happened next:
Winther was originally charged by way of Complaint and made his initial appearance in Kona District Court on May 2, 2024. Over prosecutors’ objections, the Kona District Court judge released Winther on supervised release and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 30, 2024. On May 7, 2024, Prosecutors presented the case before the Kona grand jury, obtained a true bill, and the issuance of the $143,000.00 warrant.
As the Indictment alleges, Winther is charged with Kidnapping (intentionally or knowingly restrained another person with intent to inflict bodily injury upon and/or subject another person to a sexual offense), Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member (causing bodily injury by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or the neck with any part of the body or a ligature and/or blocking the nose and mouth), Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.
Kidnapping is a class A felony offense which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Felony Abuse and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree are both class C felony offenses which carry a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Ka‘u Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Donovan Kohara, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and assisted by Detective Scott Dewey. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kate Perazich.
