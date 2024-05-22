(BIVN) – A Kaʻū man who was first arrested on April 30th after an alleged assault in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision, but was granted a supervised release by a Kona judge, has been arrested again following a grand jury indictment.



Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 50 year-old Ian Winther was arrested on Tuesday morning on a $143,000.00 indictment warrant. Winthers made his initial appearance in Kona Circuit Court on May 21, where his bail was maintained at $143,000.00. His trial is scheduled for September 10, 2024.

Winther was first arrested and charged following an April 29th incident in which a woman reporting being bound with duct tape and physically assaulted at a residence on King Kalakaua Lane.

Prosecutors explain what happened next: