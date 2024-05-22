(BIVN) – Three people have been arrested for their alleged participation in a cockfighting event in Puna this weekend.
Police say they executed a search warrant on a residence on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Saturday afternoon, where over 100 people were estimated in attendance at a cockfighting event.
Law enforcement recovered “25 dead birds, 4 injured birds, cock fighting paraphernalia, to include gambling records, and a small amount of marijuana.” $20,000 in in US currency was also seized.
The warrant was executed by members of the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area I Vice Section, who were assisted by members of the Criminal Investigation Section, Puna Patrol, and Homeland Security Task Force Officers.
A woman and two men were arrested.
Lehualani K. Kaleiwahea, 49-years-old, of Hilo, for:
- Twenty-nine (29) counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals
- One count of first-degree Promoting Gambling
- One count of first-degree Possession of Gambling Records
- One count of second-degree Promoting Gambling
Isaac Dylan H. Ragasa-Kaleiwahea, 28-years-old, of Keaau, for:
- Twenty-nine (29) counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals
- One count of first-degree Promoting Gambling
- One count of first-degree Possession of Gambling Records
- One count of second-degree Promoting Gambling
Domonick Uchima, 37-years-old, of Keaau, for:
- One count of second-degree Promoting Gambling
Police say all three individuals were released pending further investigation.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The investigation into this operation and its organizers is ongoing at this time. Police ask that anyone who has information about the event to please contact Detective Scotty Aloy of the Area I Vice Section at (808) 961-2207 or by email at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov
The Hawai‘i Police Department is committed to working cooperatively with the community to improve the quality of life of island residents, and provide a safer environment for everyone. Police encourage residents to report suspicious and illegal activity to the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
