(BIVN) – Three people have been arrested for their alleged participation in a cockfighting event in Puna this weekend.

Police say they executed a search warrant on a residence on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Saturday afternoon, where over 100 people were estimated in attendance at a cockfighting event.

Law enforcement recovered “25 dead birds, 4 injured birds, cock fighting paraphernalia, to include gambling records, and a small amount of marijuana.” $20,000 in in US currency was also seized.

The warrant was executed by members of the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area I Vice Section, who were assisted by members of the Criminal Investigation Section, Puna Patrol, and Homeland Security Task Force Officers.

A woman and two men were arrested.

Lehualani K. Kaleiwahea, 49-years-old, of Hilo, for:

Twenty-nine (29) counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals

One count of first-degree Promoting Gambling

One count of first-degree Possession of Gambling Records

One count of second-degree Promoting Gambling

Isaac Dylan H. Ragasa-Kaleiwahea, 28-years-old, of Keaau, for:

Twenty-nine (29) counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals

One count of first-degree Promoting Gambling

One count of first-degree Possession of Gambling Records

One count of second-degree Promoting Gambling

Domonick Uchima, 37-years-old, of Keaau, for:

One count of second-degree Promoting Gambling

Police say all three individuals were released pending further investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: