(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and the unrest beneath the summit, south caldera, and upper East Rift Zone has waned over the past week.

This week’s USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch explain how Information Technology personnel play a critical role in monitoring the Hawaiʻi island volcanoes.

From this week’s article, written by HVO IT Specialist Thomas-Jon Hoomanawanui:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is responsible for monitoring and studying one of the most active volcanic regions in the world. The observatory’s mission includes conducting research, providing scientific data to government agencies, and educating the public about volcanic hazards.

In this unique environment, HVO’s Information Technology (IT) personnel play a critical role in supporting these goals while also adapting to ever-changing demands of scientific efforts and evolving federal regulations. One of the primary duties of IT personnel at HVO is supporting existing and emerging volcano monitoring and science goals. The observatory uses a variety of instruments to collect data on volcanic activity—including seismometers, gas analyzers, ground deformation sensors, and cameras. These data are then analyzed by scientists to understand the behavior of the volcanoes and forecast potential future activity. HVO IT personnel work behind the screens, so-to-speak, leveraging computing and network assets to process and manage sizable amounts of data, ensuring that it can be accessed quickly and is stored securely. As the observatory’s needs evolve, so too does their response. Additionally, HVO’s IT personnel are tasked with meeting evolving demands of federal regulations regarding security and integrity of systems. The observatory must adhere to strict guidelines for protecting sensitive information, maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its mission-critical systems. This requires a robust IT infrastructure that meets or exceeds regulatory requirements and a team that can withstand and respond to an array of potential challenges and issues.