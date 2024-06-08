(BIVN) – The James “Jimmy” Correa Ballfield will be designated next Saturday, during a ceremony to be held at the Dr. Francis F.C. Wong Stadium in Hilo.

Details on the June 15th event were shared by the Office of Hawaiʻi County Council Member Sue L. K. Lee Loy:

Honoring the enduring legacy of James “Jimmy” Correa, affectionately known as the “Father of Hilo Baseball,” a dedication ceremony is set to unfold at the Dr. Francis F.C. Wong Stadium within the Hoʻolulu Complex on Saturday, June 15, 2024, commencing at 10:00 AM. This public gathering marks a pivotal moment as the newly expanded stadium signage will be unveiled, proudly displaying the designation of the James “Jimmy” Correa Ballfield.

The initiative to name the ballfield after Coach Correa stemmed from a grassroots movement, amassing over 1,000 signatures on a petition. This collective effort spurred the introduction of Bill 103 by Hawaiʻi County Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Sue Lee Loy. With unanimous support from the Council, the bill was enacted as Ordinance 24-3 by Mayor Mitch Roth, symbolizing a significant milestone in recognizing Coach Correa’s indelible impact on the sport.