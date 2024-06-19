(BIVN) – A schedule of events was released by the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, detailing the planned Fourth of July celebrations, set for Thursday, July 4, in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

“We are proud to be able to offer our community fun and safe activities across the island to celebrate the Fourth of July year after year,” said Mayor Roth in a media release. “These events provide spaces for us to come together, strengthen our bonds, and create lasting memories. By bringing our community together in celebration, we not only honor our nation’s independence but also reinforce the spirit of unity and aloha that defines Hawaiʻi Island.”

“The Department of Parks & Recreation is pleased to invite the community to join these festive celebrations in Hilo and Kona that honor our nation’s independence,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We wish everyone a safe, fun Fourth of July and extend a sincere mahalo to the many businesses, organizations, individual volunteers, and government agencies collaborating to present these events for our residents to enjoy.”

The following information was provided for the Hilo and Kona events:

HILO

Beginning at 7 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3830 will host the “A Salute to Our Veterans” Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk 2024 at Liliʻuokalani Gardens. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3xrbxc7z or email 2024VFW38305K@gmail.com.

From 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., the “Hot Rides Expo,” featuring vintage, classic and futuristic vehicles, will be held at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields (mauka fields). All show vehicles are welcome to participate at no charge and may arrive starting at 7:30 a.m. at the former gas station on the corner of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street. Show vehicles are encouraged to stay until 3 p.m.

During the “Hot Rides Expo,” live music will be performed by Saddle Road Band, After Party, Vizion 20/20, Johnny Ness, and Hot Potaytahs. Food trucks and children’s activities, including water slides and bounce houses, will be available at the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields.

At 8 p.m., the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Hilo Bay. The Hawai‘i County Band will present a live accompaniment to the fireworks with a performance that begins at 7 p.m. at the Mo‘oheau Park bandstand. For those not near the bandstand, the fireworks display will be synchronized to patriotic music aired on KWXX.

Lihiwai Street, from Keliʻipio Lane to the entrance of Isle’s parking lot, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, July 4 at 2 a.m. through Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

Bayfront Highway, from Waiānuenue Avenue to Pauahi Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. In addition, all gates along Mo‘oheau Park and the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields will be open to allow pedestrian access to the Hilo Bay shoreline to view the fireworks exhibition.

All Hilo area parks will remain open until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 only.

The Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields have been designated as the Kupuna Viewing Station. The Department of Parks & Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamanā Senior Center, located at 127 Kamanā Street. The shuttle to the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the return shuttle will run from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Individuals 55 years and older who want to use the shuttle service may contact Elderly Recreation Services at (808) 961-8710 for more information.

KAILUA-KONA

Presented in partnership with the Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association and Fireworks Committee, the Fourth of July parade along Kuakini Highway and Ali‘i Drive begins at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the “Independence Day Extravaganza” fireworks exhibition will begin with professional pyrotechnics set off from a barge moored in Kailua Bay.

For more information, including the complete parade route and list of road closures that will be in effect from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., visit paradesinkona.com.

The County also provided the following information: