(BIVN) – Kīlauea Visitor Center in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park could close for renovations as early as September, officials say, as part of a project that is expected to take up to two years to complete.

The renovation and expansion project will require the complete closure of Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC), “including the restrooms, water station, and sidewalks around the building,” the National Park Service says. “Visitors should expect limited parking at KVC, along Crater Rim Drive West and reduced services.”

The project, which is expected to go out for bid in July, will also result in limited parking in the adjacent lot.

“As a result of the loss of Jaggar Museum due to the 2018 summit collapse of Kīlauea volcano, the existing Kīlauea Visitor Center is too small to meet the needs of current and future park visitors,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “The renovation of KVC will provide expanded outdoor and indoor spaces for new exhibits that convey the rich geology, biology and Hawaiian culture that define Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”

Once KVC closes, programs such as After Dark in the Park and Nā Leo Manu will be suspended.

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store, along with limited services, will relocate to a temporary visitor contact station adjacent to the historic ball field near Kilauea Military Camp.

Volcano House and the Volcano Art Center Gallery will remain open during the project.

Renovations planned for Kīlauea Visitor Center include:

The addition of a covered hālau (pavilion) on the western end of the building

Restrooms relocated to the eastern end of the building

Full accessibility

The interior will be expanded by converting office space into visitor-use space

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store will shift into a larger interior space

New bilingual exhibits in English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

The National Park Service says park managers will share details of the project at an After Dark in the Park program set for August 20th at 7 p.m. in the Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium.