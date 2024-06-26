(BIVN) – A Cannabis Impaired Driving “Green Lab” training event was recently held on the island of Hawaiʻi. It was the first-ever such event held in the state of Hawaiʻi.

Last month, Hawai‘i Police Department officers worked in collaboration with volunteer medicinal cannabis patients to conduct training in detecting and addressing cannabis-impaired driving.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit Sergeant Thomas Koyanagi spearheaded the three-day training event in May during which 25 officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests on volunteer medicinal cannabis patients. Each volunteer was a licensed medical cannabis patient and legally permitted to consume their own cannabis product in verified dosages off site. Officers transported the volunteers during the training event.

As officers conducted tests on the volunteers, they were able to observe the effects of cannabis consumption on the volunteers’ cognitive functions, coordination, and motor skills and the altered perception of time and space. The testing showed correlating levels of consumption and impairment.

Cannabis usage continues to be a factor in impaired driving in Hawaiʻi and ensuring road safety remains a top priority for all law enforcement agencies in our state. Last year, 40 percent of people involved in fatal traffic crashes had cannabis in their system.

Green Labs have been used by police departments nationwide in recent years.

“The Green Lab represents a proactive initiative by the Hawaiʻi Police Department to address cannabis-impaired driving and underscores the department’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of all residents and visitors,” said Torey Keltner, Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Traffic Services Section Program Manager.

Sergeant Koyanagi emphasized the importance of the Green Lab in safeguarding Hawai’i’s roadways, adding, “It’s crucial for law enforcement to be equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to address cannabis-impaired driving effectively. The Green Lab plays a vital role in enhancing our ability to keep our island communities safe.”

HPD would like to give a special thanks to Officer Jayme Derbyshire of the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland and Officer Jon Huber of the Seattle Police Department in Washington for their assistance and guidance in this project.

The Hawai‘i Police Department invites collaboration and support from the community, stakeholders and partners in advancing the mission of preventing cannabis-impaired driving and promoting road safety across Hawaiʻi.