(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

“The upper East Rift Zone seismic swarm that began on June 27 abated yesterday morning, though earthquake counts remain above background levels, similar to before the swarm,” reported the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday.

Closures on Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park that were considered in advance of increasing unrest were not enacted.

“Longer-term, gradual inflation of the summit and upper rift zones has persisted since the end of the June 3, 2024 eruption,” the USGS HVO wrote on Tuesday morning. “Any substantial increases in seismicity and/or deformation could result in a new eruptive episode, but there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time.”

From the USGS HVO daily update:

Summit and Upper Rift Zone Observations: There were approximately 70 earthquakes detected beneath the upper East Rift Zone over the past 24 hours, mostly at depths of 1–3 km (0.6–1.8 mi). This daily count is similar to those recorded prior to the June 27 swarm. In the past day, summit tiltmeters began tracking inflationary ground deformation after a multi-day pause: the UWE instrument northwest of the summit and the SDH instrument southwest of the summit respectively recorded approximately 7 and 3 microradians of inflationary tilt over the past 24 hours. GPS instruments around the summit region continue to show longer-term, gradual inflation since the end of the June 3, 2024 eruption. The most recent measurement of the summit’s SO2 emission rate was approximately 75 tonnes per day on June 28, 2024.

Middle and Lower Rift Zone Observations: Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the middle and lower East Rift Zone and lower Southwest Rift Zone remain low. Recent eruptive activity and ongoing unrest have been restricted to the summit and upper rift zone regions. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō are negligible. Analysis: Following the eruption on June 3, 2024, magma has been repressurizing the storage system beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the south caldera region, activating earthquakes in the caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu and in the upper East Rift Zone. At this time, it is not possible to say whether this activity will lead to an intrusion or eruption in the near future, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth. Changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption, but there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time.