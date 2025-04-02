(BIVN) – A nonprofit working to end homelessness on Hawaiʻi island has acquired a Kona apartment building to serve families and individuals in need.

HOPE Services Hawai‘i purchased the Kani Leʻa apartment building located at 75-5706 Kalawa Street in the heart of Kailua-Kona. The complex comprises 12 two-bedroom, one-bath units.

“We are thrilled to grow our capacity to serve our community in West Hawai‘i,” stated HOPE Services Hawai’i CEO Brandee Menino in a news release. “The number one reason people experience homelessness is the high cost of housing. We took action when we saw an opportunity to create more stable, affordable homes.”

The Kani Leʻa building will help HOPE Services to “provide ongoing case management and connect tenants with the support they need to remain stably housed.”

“Having spent two decades living and working in Kona, I am deeply inspired by the new direction we at HOPE are taking to directly address homelessness in Kona and across West Hawaii. These apartment units represent a profound step forward, offering tangible solutions by providing homes for our most vulnerable unsheltered neighbors,” added HOPE Services Director of West Hawai‘i Gideon Ramos.

HOPE Services says the building was acquired through funding from the Oak Foundation Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our funders and partners for their support in making this acquisition a reality,” said Menino. “We especially appreciate the guidance of Kehau Costa, County of Hawaiʻi Housing Administrator, and her team, who provided crucial technical assistance to help us meet HUD funding requirements. We are grateful that the current administration worked with us to find a solution.”

HOPE manages seven shelters with 168 beds and 128 housing units across the Big Island. In West Hawaiʻi, programs include the West Hawaiʻi Emergency Housing Program emergency shelter for adults, Hale Kīkaha permanent supportive housing, and The Friendly Place, a resource center for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in West Hawaiʻi.