(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are seeking the suspect in a case of stolen farm equipment in South Kona.
- The suspect is an unidentified man who was photographed near the stolen farm equipment in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in Kaʻū, where the equipment was recovered.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Monday afternoon:
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a theft suspect who was photographed near stolen farm equipment.
On January 23, 2025, at 8:48 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to the 89-400 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Captain Cook for a report of a theft. The victim stated that farming equipment was stolen from the property.
The farm equipment was recovered two days on January 23, 2025, at 4:45 p.m., on the 92-9000 block of Hawai‘i Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. An unidentified male was observed near the farm equipment, however he fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. A witness to the incident managed to take a photograph of the suspect.
The suspect is described as a local male with a medium build and complexion, 40 to 50 years old, with short dark-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with sunglasses on his head.
Anyone with information about the identity of this person is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Cal-Jason Hoopai at (808) 935-3311, or by email at Cal-Jason.Hoopai@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the man, after the equipment was stolen from Captain Cook and recovered in Kaʻū.