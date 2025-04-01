(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are seeking the suspect in a case of stolen farm equipment in South Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Monday afternoon:

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a theft suspect who was photographed near stolen farm equipment. On January 23, 2025, at 8:48 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to the 89-400 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Captain Cook for a report of a theft. The victim stated that farming equipment was stolen from the property.

The farm equipment was recovered two days on January 23, 2025, at 4:45 p.m., on the 92-9000 block of Hawai‘i Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. An unidentified male was observed near the farm equipment, however he fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. A witness to the incident managed to take a photograph of the suspect.



The suspect is described as a local male with a medium build and complexion, 40 to 50 years old, with short dark-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with sunglasses on his head.



Anyone with information about the identity of this person is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Cal-Jason Hoopai at (808) 935-3311, or by email at Cal-Jason.Hoopai@hawaiicounty.gov.



Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.