(BIVN) – State Representative Mark Nakashima has passed away, and flags will be flown at half-staff across Hawaiʻi this weekend in honor of the lawmaker from House District 1.

The Office of Governor Josh Green provided this statement on Thursday:

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise on Friday, July 12, to sunset on Monday, July 15, in recognition of the unwavering service of Representative Mark Nakashima. Representative Nakashima, a dedicated public servant, represented House District 1 (Hāmākua, a portion of Hilo and Kaūmana). His commitment to the community and the state of Hawaiʻi was evident in his work and leadership.