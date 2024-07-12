(BIVN) – Hale Hālāwai in Kona was recently beautified through the efforts of keiki from ʻAhahui ʻŌpio Aloha ʻĀina and the County of Hawaiʻi.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Under the guidance of Hale Hālāwai Recreation Director James “Nish” Nishimura, the students replanted Red Tī, Tiare, Gardenia, and Pua Kenikeni trees around the Hale Hālāwai building in Historic Kailua Village.

This community-driven project was made possible by the generous donation of plants from the Kailua Village Business Improvement District, highlighting the importance of collaboration in preserving and enhancing the beauty and cultural heritage of our local spaces.

“It is inspiring to see our County partner with the next generation of leaders from ʻAhahui ʻŌpio Aloha ʻĀina to restore native plants at one of Kona’s most visited parks,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This project not only beautifies Hale Hālāwai but also instills pride and responsibility in our keiki by reconnecting them with our public spaces in a meaningful way.”

The newly planted Red Tī, Tiare, Gardenia, and Pua Kenikeni trees will now welcome both residents and visitors, serving as a reminder of the native landscape of the Kona Village area. This initiative aligns with the County’s commitment to fostering community engagement and environmental stewardship around Hawaiʻi Island.