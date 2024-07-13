(BIVN) – Earthquake activity at Kīlauea on Hawaiʻi island remains elevated. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY, and scientists say there are no signs of imminent eruption, presently.

In the latest Volcano Watch article, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory examines the recent magnitude-4.1 earthquake that occurred on Kīlauea’s south flank.

From this week’s article:

Island of Hawaiʻi residents are used to feeling the ground shake beneath them. From subtle shakes that feel like wind, to abrupt jolting that knocks dishes off the counter, living on this volcanically active island means accepting that the ground beneath our feet will not always keep still. The most recent notable felt earthquake happened on Saturday night, July 6, at 8:47 p.m HST. The magnitude (M) 4.1 earthquake was on Kīlauea’s south flank at a depth of about 7 km (4.4 miles) below sea level. This event produced a handful of aftershocks, including three above M2 that occurred within ten minutes of the M4.1.

USGS: “The Community Internet Intensity Map for the magnitude-4.1 earthquake on July 6, 2024, on the Island of Hawaiʻi (location shown by star). Felt reports show the intensity of shaking during the earthquake across the Island of Hawaiʻi. Not shown are felt reports from Maui and Lanaʻi for this event.”

Earthquakes that occur on Kīlauea’s south flank typically happen on either the Hilina fault system or the fault called the “décollement.” The steep faults of the Hilina fault system are easy to visualize as they appear on the surface as steep pali (cliffs) along the southeast coast of the Island of Hawaiʻi. These steep faults continue through the subsurface and can produce large earthquakes as rocks along the nearly vertical faults slip against each other. The décollement, or detachment fault, sits beneath the Hilina fault system. This fault is nearly horizontal beneath Kīlauea’s south flank at the interface between the island and the ocean floor. This interface can produce larger events and, according to seismologists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), was the likely source of Saturday’s M4.1 based on the depth and motion.